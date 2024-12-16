Left Menu

Jal Jeevan Mission: Unveiling India's Alleged Water Scam

Samajwadi Party MP Anand Bhadauriya has criticized the Jal Jeevan Mission (JMM), calling it the largest scam since India's Independence. He raised concerns about inadequate infrastructure and questioned the priorities on education and health, while AITC's Sayani Ghosh highlighted the rise in prices and economic inequalities in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2024 20:11 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 20:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a heated parliamentary session, Samajwadi Party MP Anand Bhadauriya criticized the Jal Jeevan Mission (JMM), claiming it might be the largest scam since India's Independence. The mission was launched to ensure every rural household receives tap water by 2024. Bhadauriya promised that with a change in government, an investigation would reveal extensive mismanagement and corruption associated with JMM.

Bhadauriya alleged that roads across the country, particularly in Uttar Pradesh, were dug up for pipeline installation, causing widespread disruption. He insisted that the government should prioritize education and health, which he claimed were neglected by the ruling BJP. He also called for debt relief for farmers facing harsh conditions.

Echoing Bhadauriya's sentiments, AITC's Sayani Ghosh pointed fingers at the government for failing to curb escalating food prices and tackling inflation. Ghosh emphasized that economic inequality has worsened, with rising debts impacting the lives of ordinary citizens. The debate reflects a growing dissatisfaction with how economic challenges are being handled.

(With inputs from agencies.)

