President Murmu's Five-Day Visit to Southern States

President Droupadi Murmu will embark on a significant five-day tour of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, beginning Tuesday, as announced by Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The visit, scheduled from December 17 to 21, includes accommodations at Rashtrapati Nilayam, Bolarum, Secunderabad, according to the official statement.

On the agenda, President Murmu will grace the convocation at AIIMS Mangalagiri, inaugurate and lay foundation stones for various projects, present the President's Colours to the College of Defence Management, and host a high-profile reception.

