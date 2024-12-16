President Murmu's Five-Day Visit to Southern States
President Droupadi Murmu is scheduled for a five-day visit to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana from December 17-21. Highlights include gracing AIIMS Mangalagiri’s convocation and inaugurating initiatives at Rashtrapati Nilayam. She will also present the President's Colours to the College of Defence Management.
President Droupadi Murmu will embark on a significant five-day tour of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, beginning Tuesday, as announced by Rashtrapati Bhavan.
The visit, scheduled from December 17 to 21, includes accommodations at Rashtrapati Nilayam, Bolarum, Secunderabad, according to the official statement.
On the agenda, President Murmu will grace the convocation at AIIMS Mangalagiri, inaugurate and lay foundation stones for various projects, present the President's Colours to the College of Defence Management, and host a high-profile reception.
