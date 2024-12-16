Left Menu

Delhi Court Hands Life Sentence for Heinous Assault on Minor

A Delhi court sentenced a man to life for the aggravated assault on a seven-year-old. The judge condemned the act as a vile form of rape, stressing the convict broke trust. Life imprisonment was imposed for the rest of his natural life, with compensation for the victim's family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2024 21:03 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 21:03 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi court has delivered a landmark sentence, imposing life imprisonment on a man found guilty of committing aggravated penetrative sexual assault against a seven-year-old girl in February.

In a strongly worded judgment, Additional Sessions Judge Babita Puniya described the assault as one of the vilest forms of rape. The convicted man, referred to in court as 'pandit ji,' exploited the minor's trust, luring her with money before committing the grievous act. The judge emphasized the failure of the convict to present any substantial mitigating circumstances that could justify leniency.

The court order ensures the man serves rigorous imprisonment for his natural life and highlights the broader societal breach caused by such offenses. In addition, the victim's family has been awarded a Rs 12.5 lakh compensation to aid in their recovery and the minor's educational needs, acknowledging the irreparable harm and familial loss they have suffered.

(With inputs from agencies.)

