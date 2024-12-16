Campus Controversy: Congress Holds Protest Over Unregistered FIR in Gujarat
The Congress led by MLA Kirit Patel protested at Hemchandracharya North Gujarat University after no FIR was filed for three individuals caught drinking. Despite university complaints, police action was lacking, prompting a call for intervention from the Chief Minister.
- Country:
- India
In Gujarat, the opposition Congress staged a protest at Hemchandracharya North Gujarat University after authorities failed to register a police complaint against three young individuals caught consuming alcohol in a hostel room.
Led by Congress MLA Kirit Patel and supported by the National Students' Union of India (NSUI), the protest challenged the police's inaction following the December 8 incident, where three basketball players were detained but released without charges.
The protest aimed to pressure the administration and police after persistent negligence. As a result, the university sent a letter to the Chief Minister, requesting further action, highlighting the ongoing issue in a state with strict prohibition laws.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Congress
- protest
- Gujarat
- liquor
- FIR
- Kirit Patel
- NSUI
- university
- police
- prohibition
ALSO READ
England Clinches Dominant Win in First Test Against New Zealand
England Triumphs Over New Zealand in First Test
Maoist Encounter in Telangana: Seven Killed in Fire Exchange
Seven Maoists killed in exchange of fire with police in Mulugu district of Telangana: Police.
Blazing New Trails: Pratik Gandhi in India's First Firefighter Film 'Agni'