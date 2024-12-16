Campus Controversy: Congress Holds Protest Over Unregistered FIR in Gujarat

In Gujarat, the opposition Congress staged a protest at Hemchandracharya North Gujarat University after authorities failed to register a police complaint against three young individuals caught consuming alcohol in a hostel room.

Led by Congress MLA Kirit Patel and supported by the National Students' Union of India (NSUI), the protest challenged the police's inaction following the December 8 incident, where three basketball players were detained but released without charges.

The protest aimed to pressure the administration and police after persistent negligence. As a result, the university sent a letter to the Chief Minister, requesting further action, highlighting the ongoing issue in a state with strict prohibition laws.

(With inputs from agencies.)