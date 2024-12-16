Tensions Rise in Manipur: Militant Links Investigated

On Monday, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh revealed the arrest of seven militants for interrogation in connection with the recent murder of two migrant laborers from Bihar. The workers, both teenagers, were shot dead in Manipur's Kakching district on Saturday.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed his sorrow over the killings, offering Rs 2 lakh ex gratia to the victims' families. The detained individuals, linked to the People's War Group, a faction of the banned Kangleipak Communist Party, are currently undergoing interrogation.

Singh has condemned the violent act as terrorism and suggested the case could potentially be handed to the National Investigation Agency. During Vijay Diwas celebrations, Singh honored the 1971 war martyrs, emphasizing national unity and progress, and expressed solidarity with the grieving families.

(With inputs from agencies.)