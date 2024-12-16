Left Menu

Tragedy in Gudauri: Indian Nationals Fall Victim to Carbon Monoxide

Eleven Indian nationals died from carbon monoxide poisoning at a restaurant in Georgia's Gudauri resort. The cause is attributed to a power generator placed indoors. The Indian mission is working with local authorities for repatriation. An investigation on negligence is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tbilisi | Updated: 16-12-2024 22:34 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 22:34 IST
In a tragic incident, eleven Indian nationals were found dead at a restaurant in Georgia's mountain resort of Gudauri, as confirmed by the Indian mission in Tbilisi on Monday.

Authorities revealed that all the victims succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning, likely caused by an indoor power generator. Local police have launched an investigation under Article 116 of Georgia's Criminal Code, targeting negligent manslaughter. The Indian embassy is collaborating with local officials to ensure the swift return of the bodies to India and offering support to the families.

Reports indicate that the deceased were employees of an Indian restaurant named 'Haveli' and hailed from northern India. The police discovered their bodies in the establishment's second-floor bedrooms. As part of the ongoing investigation, forensic assessments and interviews are being actively conducted to determine the exact circumstances surrounding this tragic event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

