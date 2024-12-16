ED Cracks Down on IAS Officer's Alleged Crime Proceeds
The Enforcement Directorate has seized over Rs 23 crore in assets linked to Bihar IAS officer Sanjeev Hans. The charge stems from a money laundering case tied to criminal activities during Hans' tenure. Assets in Nagpur, Delhi, and Jaipur were allegedly bought with illicit funds.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) announced an important development on Monday, declaring the attachment of assets exceeding Rs 23 crore, linked to Sanjeev Hans, a Bihar cadre IAS officer.
The ongoing money laundering investigation against Hans, from the 1997 batch, traces back to a special vigilance unit FIR filed by the Bihar Police. Hans last served as the principal secretary of the Bihar energy department.
ED's statement revealed a provisional order under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, seizing three land parcels in Nagpur (Maharashtra), as well as properties in Delhi and Jaipur. These assets, acquired by Hans' associates, were reportedly funded through proceeds of his alleged criminal activities.
