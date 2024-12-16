Left Menu

Governor Greenlights Investigation into Hyderabad Formula-E Race Irregularities

Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma has approved legal proceedings against BRS working president K T Rama Rao over alleged irregularities in organizing a Formula-E race in Hyderabad. The investigation, led by the Anti-Corruption Bureau, follows claims of unauthorized agreements and payments made during the previous regime.

The Telangana government is set to move forward with legal actions against BRS working president and MLA K T Rama Rao following a nod from Governor Jishnu Dev Varma. The allegations pertain to irregularities during the organization of a Formula-E race in Hyderabad last year, as revealed by official sources on Monday.

During a state cabinet meeting held on Monday evening, the issue was brought up, highlighting the state's efforts to ensure due process in the matter. The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has been enlisted to investigate the case following the governor's approval, which was sought by the state government earlier in November.

K T Rama Rao, serving as the Municipal Administration minister during the alleged misconduct, has pledged to cooperate fully with any inquiry initiated. Despite the cancellation of this year's race, he affirmed his commitment to transforming Hyderabad into a hub for electric vehicle innovation.

