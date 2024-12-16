Left Menu

Drone Mysteries: Trump's Call for Transparency

President-elect Donald Trump urged the U.S. military to disclose information on mysterious drone sightings along the East Coast. The Pentagon clarified these were not U.S. military drones, typically presenting no threat. The sightings highlight security gaps, prompting calls for improved airspace policies.

Updated: 16-12-2024 23:51 IST
President-elect Donald Trump has urged the U.S. military to inform the public about the mysterious drone sightings that have been reported along the East Coast over recent weeks. Speaking in Palm Beach, Trump stressed that transparency could alleviate public concern about the incident.

Meanwhile, a Pentagon spokesperson stated that these drones were not operated by the U.S. military and emphasized that drone flights are not unusual or illegal, unless there's a threat. The Pentagon reassured that the majority of these drones pose no risk to public safety or military operations.

Despite over 5,000 sightings reported, fewer than 100 are under investigation. Trump's incoming national security adviser Mike Waltz highlighted these incidents as a sign of vulnerabilities in U.S. airspace security that need urgent attention and action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

