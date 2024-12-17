Left Menu

Mediation Collapse in Northern Syria: Ceasefire Hopes Dashed

U.S.-brokered mediation efforts failed to establish a permanent ceasefire between Syrian U.S.-backed Kurdish forces and Turkey-backed rebels in Manbij and Kobani. The head of the SDF's media center, Farhad Shami, blamed Turkey for evading key points in the mediation process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 17-12-2024 01:21 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 01:21 IST
Mediation Collapse in Northern Syria: Ceasefire Hopes Dashed
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Egypt

U.S.-brokered attempts to negotiate a ceasefire between Syrian Kurdish forces and Turkey-backed rebels failed, according to the SDF.

The talks aimed to end hostilities in the northern cities of Manbij and Kobani but did not result in an agreement.

Farhad Shami, head of the SDF's media center, attributed the deadlock to Turkey's reluctance to accept critical elements of the mediation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024