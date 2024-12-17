Mediation Collapse in Northern Syria: Ceasefire Hopes Dashed

U.S.-brokered attempts to negotiate a ceasefire between Syrian Kurdish forces and Turkey-backed rebels failed, according to the SDF.

The talks aimed to end hostilities in the northern cities of Manbij and Kobani but did not result in an agreement.

Farhad Shami, head of the SDF's media center, attributed the deadlock to Turkey's reluctance to accept critical elements of the mediation.

(With inputs from agencies.)