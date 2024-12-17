Left Menu

U.N. Initiative Aims to End Libya's Political Stalemate

The U.N. deputy special envoy for Libya announced a new initiative to resolve the three-year deadlock in Libya and move the nation towards elections. A committee of experts will develop options for electoral issues, aiming to stabilize Libya's political landscape and strengthen its institutions.

The United Nations has announced a bold new plan to resolve Libya's protracted political impasse and pave the way for national elections in the oil-rich North African country. The initiative, led by the U.N. deputy special envoy for Libya, Stephanie Koury, was shared with the U.N. Security Council on Monday.

The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) intends to establish an advisory committee. This committee will comprise experts representing Libya's diverse political spectrum and cultural components. However, it will not serve as a decision-making body but will instead develop options to address electoral issues.

Koury emphasized the importance of resolving the country's political crisis, which stems from a failed 2021 election. Key objectives include promoting stability, unifying Libyan institutions, and strengthening cultural inclusivity. The announcement underscores continued reliance on U.N.-led efforts for international support.

