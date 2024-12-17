High-Stakes Diplomacy: Ceasefire Talks in Doha

An Israeli technical team has arrived in Doha for meetings with Qatari mediators to address unresolved aspects of a ceasefire and hostage release agreement in Gaza, according to an official involved.

The current focus is on narrowing the broad discrepancies between Israel and Hamas regarding the agreement proposed by U.S. President Joe Biden on May 31.

These high-level discussions signify a critical moment in the ongoing efforts to bring stability to the region by engaging key stakeholders at an international level.

