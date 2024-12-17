Left Menu

High-Stakes Diplomacy: Ceasefire Talks in Doha

An Israeli technical team is in Doha for discussions with Qatari mediators regarding unresolved issues in a ceasefire and hostage release deal concerning Gaza. The talks aim to reconcile differences between Israel and Hamas, aligning with the plan outlined by U.S. President Joe Biden on May 31.

An Israeli technical team has arrived in Doha for meetings with Qatari mediators to address unresolved aspects of a ceasefire and hostage release agreement in Gaza, according to an official involved.

The current focus is on narrowing the broad discrepancies between Israel and Hamas regarding the agreement proposed by U.S. President Joe Biden on May 31.

These high-level discussions signify a critical moment in the ongoing efforts to bring stability to the region by engaging key stakeholders at an international level.

(With inputs from agencies.)

