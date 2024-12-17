Tragedy at Abundant Life: A Wisconsin School Shooting

A tragic shooting unfolded Monday morning at Abundant Life Christian School in Wisconsin, claiming the lives of a teacher, a student, and the teenage shooter, police confirmed. Six others were injured, two of whom remain in critical condition.

Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes revealed that the suspected shooter likely died by suicide. With the incident occurring just before Christmas break, the local community is grappling with grief and searching for answers.

Federal agents joined local authorities at the scene, and police continue to investigate the motive behind the attack as debates over gun control in the U.S. remain heated.

(With inputs from agencies.)