Tragedy at Abundant Life: A Wisconsin School Shooting

A tragic shooting at Abundant Life Christian School in Wisconsin resulted in the deaths of a teacher, a student, and the suspected teenage shooter. Six others were wounded, two critically. The community is grieving as investigators work to uncover the motive behind the incident.

A tragic shooting unfolded Monday morning at Abundant Life Christian School in Wisconsin, claiming the lives of a teacher, a student, and the teenage shooter, police confirmed. Six others were injured, two of whom remain in critical condition.

Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes revealed that the suspected shooter likely died by suicide. With the incident occurring just before Christmas break, the local community is grappling with grief and searching for answers.

Federal agents joined local authorities at the scene, and police continue to investigate the motive behind the attack as debates over gun control in the U.S. remain heated.

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

