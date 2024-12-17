Rising Drone Sightings: A Security Mirage?

A series of drone sightings in the United States have captured the media's interest, yet pose no confirmed threat, according to national security officials.

White House national security spokesperson John Kirby stated on Monday that these sightings, which began in New Jersey and have expanded to other states, have not involved any unlawful activity or national security risks.

U.S. law enforcement concurs with this assessment, suggesting no immediate danger from the drones.

