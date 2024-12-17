Rising Drone Sightings: A Security Mirage?
Recent drone sightings across multiple U.S. states, starting from New Jersey, have attracted media attention. However, White House national security spokesperson John Kirby assured that these sightings involve no unlawful activities nor pose any security risks, as per U.S. law enforcement's assessment.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 17-12-2024 03:32 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 03:32 IST
- Country:
- United States
A series of drone sightings in the United States have captured the media's interest, yet pose no confirmed threat, according to national security officials.
White House national security spokesperson John Kirby stated on Monday that these sightings, which began in New Jersey and have expanded to other states, have not involved any unlawful activity or national security risks.
U.S. law enforcement concurs with this assessment, suggesting no immediate danger from the drones.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Karnataka and New Jersey Forge New Tech Innovtaion Path
Finding Faith in New Jersey: The State's Unexpected Buddhist Nexus
A Peaceful Nexus: New Jersey's 30-Foot Buddha Statue as a Hub for Interfaith Unity
Delhi's Safety Under Scrutiny: Family Tragedy Highlights Law Enforcement Failures
Drone Sightings in New Jersey Prompt Calls for Expanded Oversight