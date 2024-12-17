Left Menu

Rising Drone Sightings: A Security Mirage?

Recent drone sightings across multiple U.S. states, starting from New Jersey, have attracted media attention. However, White House national security spokesperson John Kirby assured that these sightings involve no unlawful activities nor pose any security risks, as per U.S. law enforcement's assessment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 17-12-2024 03:32 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 03:32 IST
Rising Drone Sightings: A Security Mirage?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

A series of drone sightings in the United States have captured the media's interest, yet pose no confirmed threat, according to national security officials.

White House national security spokesperson John Kirby stated on Monday that these sightings, which began in New Jersey and have expanded to other states, have not involved any unlawful activity or national security risks.

U.S. law enforcement concurs with this assessment, suggesting no immediate danger from the drones.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024