U.S. Airstrike Targets Houthi Command in Yemen

The U.S. military has announced it carried out an airstrike on Monday, aiming at a Houthi-operated command and control facility in Yemen. This facility is believed to coordinate Houthi operations against U.S. Navy warships and merchant vessels in the Southern Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.

According to a statement from the U.S. military's Central Command, the strike was justified by the facility's role as a hub for such activities. Al-Masirah TV, controlled by the Houthi movement, reported on Tuesday that the U.S. targeted the al-Ardi complex in Sanaa, Yemen's capital.

The Houthis, supported by Iran, have been aggressively attacking commercial ships in the Red Sea, enforcing a naval blockade on Israel. They claim these actions are in support of the Palestinians amidst Israel's prolonged conflict in Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)