U.S. Airstrike Targets Houthi Command in Yemen
The U.S. military has conducted an airstrike targeting a Houthi command and control facility in Yemen, accused of coordinating attacks on naval and commercial vessels in the Red Sea. The Houthis, backed by Iran, have been enforcing a naval blockade on Israel, citing solidarity with Palestinians.
The U.S. military has announced it carried out an airstrike on Monday, aiming at a Houthi-operated command and control facility in Yemen. This facility is believed to coordinate Houthi operations against U.S. Navy warships and merchant vessels in the Southern Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.
According to a statement from the U.S. military's Central Command, the strike was justified by the facility's role as a hub for such activities. Al-Masirah TV, controlled by the Houthi movement, reported on Tuesday that the U.S. targeted the al-Ardi complex in Sanaa, Yemen's capital.
The Houthis, supported by Iran, have been aggressively attacking commercial ships in the Red Sea, enforcing a naval blockade on Israel. They claim these actions are in support of the Palestinians amidst Israel's prolonged conflict in Gaza.
