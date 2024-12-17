Left Menu

Unveiling the Hidden Horrors: Mass Graves in Syria

Mouaz Moustafa, head of the Syrian Emergency Task Force, revealed a mass grave near Damascus with over 100,000 victims of Bashar al-Assad's regime. The grave is one of five uncovered sites, including victims from multiple nationalities. Moustafa emphasizes the need to preserve these sites for future investigations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2024 07:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A mass grave near Damascus, containing the bodies of at least 100,000 victims of President Bashar al-Assad's regime, has been brought to light by Mouaz Moustafa, the head of the Syrian Emergency Task Force.

Moustafa identified five mass graves over the years, emphasizing that the figure of 100,000 is a conservative estimate. The sites reportedly include U.S. and British citizens, alongside Syrians.

The mass graves are believed to be connected to extrajudicial killings carried out within Assad's notorious prison system. Despite denials from Assad, activists like Moustafa call for these sites' preservation to protect crucial evidence for investigations.

