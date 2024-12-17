Left Menu

Mission 2026: Eliminating Left Wing Extremism

Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphasized the need for collaborative efforts among security forces to eradicate Left Wing Extremism by March 2026. NIA's crucial role is highlighted in the strategy. Shah acknowledged the significant progress made in Chhattisgarh but reiterated the ongoing challenges to eliminate Naxalism.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has called on security forces and agencies to collaborate effectively to eliminate Left Wing Extremism (LWE) by March 2026.

During a crucial review meeting in Chhattisgarh, Shah underscored the central role of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in this mission.

Notably, Shah praised the coordinated efforts of the Chhattisgarh police and other forces against Naxalism, emphasizing the significant progress achieved over the past year, yet acknowledged that more needs to be done.

