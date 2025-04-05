Amit Shah’s Bastar Visit: A Strong Stand Against Naxalism
Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited Bastar's Danteshwari temple amid intensified efforts against Naxalites. During his two-day trip to Chhattisgarh, Shah planned to engage in cultural events and review anti-Naxal operations. His visit follows a reduction in Leftwing Extremism-affected districts from 12 to six.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah undertook a spiritually significant visit to the historic Danteshwari temple in Bastar, even as the region remains the focal point of active offensives against Naxalites.
On the penultimate day of Chaitra Navratri, Shah, along with Chhattisgarh's Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and deputies Arun Sao and Vijay Sharma, sought the blessings of goddess Danteshwari, just a day before participating in key events across the state.
After arriving in Raipur, Shah was expected to engage in the state government's 'Bastar Pandum' festival and hold talks with security commandos. With operations wielding significant impact, the minister reaffirmed the government's mission to eradicate Naxalism by 2026.
