Amit Shah’s Bastar Visit: A Strong Stand Against Naxalism

Union Home Minister Amit Shah undertook a spiritually significant visit to the historic Danteshwari temple in Bastar, even as the region remains the focal point of active offensives against Naxalites.

On the penultimate day of Chaitra Navratri, Shah, along with Chhattisgarh's Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and deputies Arun Sao and Vijay Sharma, sought the blessings of goddess Danteshwari, just a day before participating in key events across the state.

After arriving in Raipur, Shah was expected to engage in the state government's 'Bastar Pandum' festival and hold talks with security commandos. With operations wielding significant impact, the minister reaffirmed the government's mission to eradicate Naxalism by 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)