Left Menu

Amit Shah’s Bastar Visit: A Strong Stand Against Naxalism

Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited Bastar's Danteshwari temple amid intensified efforts against Naxalites. During his two-day trip to Chhattisgarh, Shah planned to engage in cultural events and review anti-Naxal operations. His visit follows a reduction in Leftwing Extremism-affected districts from 12 to six.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dantewada | Updated: 05-04-2025 13:22 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 13:22 IST
Amit Shah’s Bastar Visit: A Strong Stand Against Naxalism
Amit Shah
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah undertook a spiritually significant visit to the historic Danteshwari temple in Bastar, even as the region remains the focal point of active offensives against Naxalites.

On the penultimate day of Chaitra Navratri, Shah, along with Chhattisgarh's Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and deputies Arun Sao and Vijay Sharma, sought the blessings of goddess Danteshwari, just a day before participating in key events across the state.

After arriving in Raipur, Shah was expected to engage in the state government's 'Bastar Pandum' festival and hold talks with security commandos. With operations wielding significant impact, the minister reaffirmed the government's mission to eradicate Naxalism by 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

 Global
2
White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

 Global
3
Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

 Global
4
Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertainties

Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertaint...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New featureless AI tool secures IoT devices in real-time

LEDs, IoT, and AI revolutionize indoor agriculture with efficiency and sustainability

AI disruption zones identified: Study flags education, energy and fintech as high-risk sectors

AI-driven diet app reshapes microbiota and cuts belly fat

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025