Mystery Boom Jolts Islamabad Neighborhood
A loud explosion was reported near Islamabad Police Station early Tuesday morning, causing widespread alarm among local residents. However, Amritsar Police later clarified that no blast took place on police station grounds. The incident has sparked confusion and concern in the community.
In the stillness of Tuesday's early morning hours, an explosion shattered the calm near the Islamabad Police Station, fueling panic among residents. Described by locals as occurring around 3:15 am, the incident quickly spread fear throughout the neighborhood.
Contrary to initial reports of a blast, authorities from the Amritsar Police asserted that no such event transpired within the police station premises. This statement has added a layer of mystery to the situation, leaving many questions unanswered and the community on edge.
The conflicting accounts have prompted both a sense of relief and unease as officials continue to investigate the source of the loud noise. As details remain scarce, residents are left seeking clarity and reassurance amid the ongoing uncertainty.
