Electric Scooter Bombing Claims Senior Russian Nuclear General
A bomb planted in an electric scooter resulted in the death of Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, head of Russia's Nuclear Protection Forces, in Moscow. The explosive device was located near an apartment building southeast of the Kremlin. Russian authorities have initiated a criminal investigation into the incident.
In a shocking development, a bomb concealed in an electric scooter claimed the life of Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, who led Russia's Nuclear, Biological, and Chemical Protection Troops. The explosion occurred near an apartment complex on Ryazansky Prospekt, just 7 kilometers from the Kremlin.
General Kirillov, a pivotal figure in overseeing Russia's critical nuclear protection forces, was fatally wounded in this targeted attack. An aide, accompanying him at the time, also died in the blast.
The Russian investigative committee has swiftly opened a criminal case, seeking to uncover the perpetrators behind this lethal attack which has raised significant alarms in Moscow.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Kremlin's Stance on Georgia's Pro-EU Protests
Kremlin's Alleged Russification of Ukrainian Children Uncovered by Yale Research
Kremlin's Coercive Russification: Ukrainian Children Transported to Russia
From Denmark to Moscow: Carlsberg's Russian Exit Saga
Abkhazia Parliament Blocks Controversial Moscow Investment Deal