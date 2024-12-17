Electric Scooter Bombing Claims Senior Russian Nuclear General

In a shocking development, a bomb concealed in an electric scooter claimed the life of Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, who led Russia's Nuclear, Biological, and Chemical Protection Troops. The explosion occurred near an apartment complex on Ryazansky Prospekt, just 7 kilometers from the Kremlin.

General Kirillov, a pivotal figure in overseeing Russia's critical nuclear protection forces, was fatally wounded in this targeted attack. An aide, accompanying him at the time, also died in the blast.

The Russian investigative committee has swiftly opened a criminal case, seeking to uncover the perpetrators behind this lethal attack which has raised significant alarms in Moscow.

(With inputs from agencies.)