Electric Scooter Bombing Claims Senior Russian Nuclear General

A bomb planted in an electric scooter resulted in the death of Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, head of Russia's Nuclear Protection Forces, in Moscow. The explosive device was located near an apartment building southeast of the Kremlin. Russian authorities have initiated a criminal investigation into the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2024 11:34 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 11:16 IST
In a shocking development, a bomb concealed in an electric scooter claimed the life of Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, who led Russia's Nuclear, Biological, and Chemical Protection Troops. The explosion occurred near an apartment complex on Ryazansky Prospekt, just 7 kilometers from the Kremlin.

General Kirillov, a pivotal figure in overseeing Russia's critical nuclear protection forces, was fatally wounded in this targeted attack. An aide, accompanying him at the time, also died in the blast.

The Russian investigative committee has swiftly opened a criminal case, seeking to uncover the perpetrators behind this lethal attack which has raised significant alarms in Moscow.

