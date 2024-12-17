Panic Ensues Amid Mysterious Noise at Amritsar Police Station
An explosion-like noise caused panic near Islamabad police station in Amritsar. Locals heard the noise at 3:15 am, but police confirmed that no blast occurred. The noise was a result of a heavy object damaging a temporary sentry post. Misleading social media posts further fueled confusion.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Amritsar | Updated: 17-12-2024 12:24 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 12:11 IST
- India
Panic erupted in Amritsar after an explosion-like noise was reported at the Islamabad police station early Tuesday morning.
Residents claimed to hear the noise around 3:15 am, causing alarm throughout the area. However, Amritsar police clarified that no blast had occurred.
The mysterious noise was attributed to a heavy object falling on a temporary sentry post, damaging its iron sheet. Amidst social media rumors of an attack, Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar assured that the situation was under control, with senior police officers conducting a prompt on-site investigation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
