Panic Ensues Amid Mysterious Noise at Amritsar Police Station

Panic erupted in Amritsar after an explosion-like noise was reported at the Islamabad police station early Tuesday morning.

Residents claimed to hear the noise around 3:15 am, causing alarm throughout the area. However, Amritsar police clarified that no blast had occurred.

The mysterious noise was attributed to a heavy object falling on a temporary sentry post, damaging its iron sheet. Amidst social media rumors of an attack, Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar assured that the situation was under control, with senior police officers conducting a prompt on-site investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)