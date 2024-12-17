Impeached President Fights Back: Yoon's Legal Battle

South Korea's impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol is gearing up for a legal battle as his legal counsel asserts that Yoon's short-lived martial law declaration did not amount to insurrection, according to Yonhap news agency.

Yoon intends to clarify his position at an upcoming public hearing, aiming to counter the insurrection accusations. The President's legal support, Seok Dong-hyun, who is a former prosecutor, emphasized Yoon's determination to contest the charges in court.

There remains a degree of uncertainty regarding whether Yoon will adhere to a summons for questioning scheduled on December 21. Efforts to reach Seok for further comments were unsuccessful.

