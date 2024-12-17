Left Menu

German Diplomats Engage in Crucial Talks with Hayat Tahrir al-Sham

German diplomats are set to engage with Hayat Tahrir al-Sham representatives in Damascus, aiming to discuss Syria's transitional process and minority protection. The German foreign ministry is exploring the possibility of establishing a diplomatic presence, while monitoring HTS due to its al Qaeda connections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 17-12-2024 14:05 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 13:34 IST
German Diplomats Engage in Crucial Talks with Hayat Tahrir al-Sham
Representative image Image Credit: Reuters
  • Country:
  • Germany

German diplomats will soon hold their inaugural talks with representatives of the rebel group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) in Damascus. This meeting will focus on Syria's transitional process and the imperative protection of minorities within the region, according to the German foreign ministry.

Additionally, the ministry conveyed that the feasibility of establishing a diplomatic presence in Damascus is under consideration. This comes as Germany continues to scrutinize HTS closely, given its historical ties to al Qaeda ideologies.

A ministry spokesperson stated that thus far, the group has demonstrated a level of prudent behavior. HTS was a leading force in the overthrow of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad after prolonged conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024