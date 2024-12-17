German Diplomats Engage in Crucial Talks with Hayat Tahrir al-Sham

German diplomats will soon hold their inaugural talks with representatives of the rebel group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) in Damascus. This meeting will focus on Syria's transitional process and the imperative protection of minorities within the region, according to the German foreign ministry.

Additionally, the ministry conveyed that the feasibility of establishing a diplomatic presence in Damascus is under consideration. This comes as Germany continues to scrutinize HTS closely, given its historical ties to al Qaeda ideologies.

A ministry spokesperson stated that thus far, the group has demonstrated a level of prudent behavior. HTS was a leading force in the overthrow of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad after prolonged conflict.

