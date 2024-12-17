Left Menu

Name Change Standoff in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Ambadas Danve, Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra's legislative council, raised concerns over institutions like the railway station and airport still using the old name of Aurangabad despite its official renaming to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Danve urged the government to enforce the name change across all pertinent institutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 17-12-2024 14:11 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 13:37 IST
Name Change Standoff in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
Representative Image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

Ambadas Danve, the Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra legislative council, on Tuesday highlighted a significant issue regarding the use of outdated names by various institutions in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

Despite the state government, with the Center's approval, officially renaming Aurangabad to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, places like the railway station, airport, and district cooperative banks have not implemented this change.

Danve insisted that the government must take necessary actions to ensure these institutions comply with the new official nomenclature, a situation also mirrored in regions like Dharashiv and Ahilya Nagar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024