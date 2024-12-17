Name Change Standoff in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
Ambadas Danve, Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra's legislative council, raised concerns over institutions like the railway station and airport still using the old name of Aurangabad despite its official renaming to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Danve urged the government to enforce the name change across all pertinent institutions.
Ambadas Danve, the Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra legislative council, on Tuesday highlighted a significant issue regarding the use of outdated names by various institutions in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.
Despite the state government, with the Center's approval, officially renaming Aurangabad to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, places like the railway station, airport, and district cooperative banks have not implemented this change.
Danve insisted that the government must take necessary actions to ensure these institutions comply with the new official nomenclature, a situation also mirrored in regions like Dharashiv and Ahilya Nagar.
