Battle for Telangana Legislative Council: BJP vs AIMIM

In the Telangana Legislative Council by-election from Hyderabad, BJP's N Goutham Rao and AIMIM's Mirza Riyaz Ul Hassan Effendi filed their nominations. The ruling Congress and BRS did not field candidates. BJP's Bandi Sanjay Kumar accused Congress and BRS of not contesting to ensure AIMIM’s victory.

N Goutham Rao of the BJP and Mirza Riyaz Ul Hassan Effendi from AIMIM have officially filed their nominations for the April 23 Telangana Legislative Council by-election for the Hyderabad Local Authorities' constituency. Both candidates are vying for the seat with no opposition from the ruling Congress and BRS.

The decision not to contest by the ruling parties has sparked allegations from BJP's senior leader, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, who claims that the Congress and BRS are conspiring to aid AIMIM's success. He criticized this supposed alliance, terming it an 'ABC-Telangana love triangle,' and accused them of voting against the Centre on the Waqf Bill.

The by-election arises as the current member, M S Prabhakar Rao, ends his term on May 1. With political tensions high, the BJP hopes to maintain its momentum following recent electoral successes in the region. The vote count is set for April 25, and all eyes will be on the outcome of this critical election.

