Bombay HC Urges Action for Terminally Ill Inmates
The Bombay High Court has urged the Maharashtra government to ensure the proper implementation of a 2010 advisory regarding terminally ill prisoners. The directive calls for medical bail, parole, or house arrest for such inmates. The case highlights flawed implementation after a terminally ill prisoner died in custody.
The Bombay High Court has expressed serious concerns about terminally ill prisoners languishing in jails, urging the Maharashtra government to enact a 2010 advisory providing medical bail or house arrest for such inmates.
During a recent visit to Pune's Yerwada central prison, a division bench of Justices Revati Mohite Dere and Prithviraj Chavan examined the dire conditions by holding discussions with inmates, particularly focusing on women prisoners.
The court's directive follows a petition highlighting the tragic case of a terminally ill inmate denied medical bail, stressing the importance of adhering to both the advisory and specific Maharashtra Prisons rules.
