Maharashtra Government Revamps File Passage: Shinde Now Gatekeeper

The Maharashtra government has restructured its process for approving official files. As per a new order, all files will now be vetted by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde before being forwarded to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for final approval, marking a change from previous protocols.

State Chief Secretary Sujata Saunik released the order on March 18, indicating a revival of an arrangement similar to one in 2023. Back then, files were first reviewed by two deputy CMs before heading to the Chief Minister. This procedural change follows the Mahayuti coalition's decisive victory in the state assembly elections.

While both leaders deny any internal discord, speculations about a "cold war" between Shinde and Fadnavis persist. Notably, Fadnavis had to backtrack on some appointments after resistance from Shinde, indicating underlying tensions within the ruling alliance.

