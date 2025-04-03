Left Menu

Maharashtra Government Revamps File Passage: Shinde Now Gatekeeper

The Maharashtra government has implemented a new file passage procedure. All files will pass through Deputy CM Eknath Shinde before reaching CM Devendra Fadnavis. This change is part of the Mahayuti 2.0 government established after the state election win. Tensions between Shinde and Fadnavis are speculated but denied.

The Maharashtra government has restructured its process for approving official files. As per a new order, all files will now be vetted by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde before being forwarded to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for final approval, marking a change from previous protocols.

State Chief Secretary Sujata Saunik released the order on March 18, indicating a revival of an arrangement similar to one in 2023. Back then, files were first reviewed by two deputy CMs before heading to the Chief Minister. This procedural change follows the Mahayuti coalition's decisive victory in the state assembly elections.

While both leaders deny any internal discord, speculations about a "cold war" between Shinde and Fadnavis persist. Notably, Fadnavis had to backtrack on some appointments after resistance from Shinde, indicating underlying tensions within the ruling alliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

