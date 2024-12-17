Justice Served: Man Sentenced for Gruesome Murder
A court has sentenced Sant Paswan to life in prison for the 2021 murder of a 17-year-old boy. Paswan strangled the boy over an old enmity. He was fined Rs 40,000, with additional jail time if unpaid. Charges included kidnapping, murder, conspiracy, and evidence tampering.
A local court has handed a life imprisonment sentence to a man for the murder of a minor boy, driven by an old feud, in 2021.
Additional District Judge Abhay Pratap Singh found Sant Paswan guilty of murdering the 17-year-old in an act of revenge. The boy was kidnapped and strangled by Paswan in Nichlaul on October 30, 2021.
The court imposed a Rs 40,000 fine on Paswan; failure to pay will result in three more months of imprisonment. The charges included kidnapping, murder, conspiracy to commit these crimes, and destroying evidence under various IPC sections.
