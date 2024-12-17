Left Menu

Justice Served: Man Sentenced for Gruesome Murder

A court has sentenced Sant Paswan to life in prison for the 2021 murder of a 17-year-old boy. Paswan strangled the boy over an old enmity. He was fined Rs 40,000, with additional jail time if unpaid. Charges included kidnapping, murder, conspiracy, and evidence tampering.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A local court has handed a life imprisonment sentence to a man for the murder of a minor boy, driven by an old feud, in 2021.

Additional District Judge Abhay Pratap Singh found Sant Paswan guilty of murdering the 17-year-old in an act of revenge. The boy was kidnapped and strangled by Paswan in Nichlaul on October 30, 2021.

The court imposed a Rs 40,000 fine on Paswan; failure to pay will result in three more months of imprisonment. The charges included kidnapping, murder, conspiracy to commit these crimes, and destroying evidence under various IPC sections.

