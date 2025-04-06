Carla Bernat Escuder's Flawless Flop Shot Clinches Augusta National Women's Amateur Victory

Carla Bernat Escuder showcased an impressive display of skill to win the Augusta National Women's Amateur, closing with a stellar 4-under 68. Her performance included a decisive flop shot on the 10th hole that helped secure her lead.

Beginning with a two-stroke disadvantage, Escuder surged past defending champion Lottie Woad and resisted challenges from rising star Asterisk Talley. The Spaniard, a senior at Kansas State, credits her victory partly to the guidance of her mentor, U.S. Amateur champion Jose Luis Ballester.

This win further solidifies the Spanish heritage at Augusta, joining the ranks of notable compatriots. Celebrating her victory, Bernat Escuder hinted at a commemorative tattoo, representing the importance of this milestone in her career.

