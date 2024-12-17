Left Menu

Germany Engages with Hayat Tahrir al-Sham for Syria's Future

Germany is set to hold discussions with Hayat Tahrir al-Sham representatives in Damascus to explore transitional processes and minority protection in Syria, following the group's ousting of Bashar al-Assad. Germany, alongside the US and Britain, is assessing diplomatic opportunities while reconsidering asylum procedures for Syrian refugees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2024 14:26 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 13:53 IST
Germany Engages with Hayat Tahrir al-Sham for Syria's Future
Representative Image Image Credit: Reuters

Germany is initiating talks with Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) in Damascus next Tuesday, marking a significant diplomatic move. This interaction mirrors efforts by the United States and Britain who have established contact following HTS's pivotal role in the ousting of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

The discussions will focus on Syria's transitional process and minority protection. A German foreign ministry spokesperson highlighted the exploration of diplomatic possibilities in Damascus, emphasizing cautious monitoring due to HTS's ideological roots in al Qaeda.

As the conflict's recent end has propelled debates on Syrian asylum procedures paused in Germany, Berlin, working with international partners, remains focused on developments in Syria and its ripple effects, particularly on refugee movement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024