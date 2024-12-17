Germany Engages with Hayat Tahrir al-Sham for Syria's Future

Germany is initiating talks with Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) in Damascus next Tuesday, marking a significant diplomatic move. This interaction mirrors efforts by the United States and Britain who have established contact following HTS's pivotal role in the ousting of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

The discussions will focus on Syria's transitional process and minority protection. A German foreign ministry spokesperson highlighted the exploration of diplomatic possibilities in Damascus, emphasizing cautious monitoring due to HTS's ideological roots in al Qaeda.

As the conflict's recent end has propelled debates on Syrian asylum procedures paused in Germany, Berlin, working with international partners, remains focused on developments in Syria and its ripple effects, particularly on refugee movement.

