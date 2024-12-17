Priyanka Gandhi Slams Simultaneous Elections Bill as Anti-Constitutional
Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra criticized a new bill for simultaneous elections, calling it anti-constitutional and against federalism. Despite opposition, the bill was introduced in Lok Sabha with 269 votes in favor and 198 against. This marked the first use of electronic voting in the new Parliament House.
Updated: 17-12-2024 15:03 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 14:29 IST
Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday labelled the newly introduced bill for simultaneous elections as anti-constitutional, voicing concerns over threats to federalism.
The introduction of two bills in Lok Sabha, aimed at synchronizing elections, sparked a heated debate, with opposition leaders accusing them of undermining the federal structure—a claim dismissed by the government.
Following calls for a division of votes and the first implementation of electronic voting in the new Parliament House, the bills were introduced with 269 members in support and 198 opposing.
