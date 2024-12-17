Left Menu

Priyanka Gandhi Slams Simultaneous Elections Bill as Anti-Constitutional

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra criticized a new bill for simultaneous elections, calling it anti-constitutional and against federalism. Despite opposition, the bill was introduced in Lok Sabha with 269 votes in favor and 198 against. This marked the first use of electronic voting in the new Parliament House.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2024 15:03 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 14:29 IST
Priyanka Gandhi Slams Simultaneous Elections Bill as Anti-Constitutional
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi. (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday labelled the newly introduced bill for simultaneous elections as anti-constitutional, voicing concerns over threats to federalism.

The introduction of two bills in Lok Sabha, aimed at synchronizing elections, sparked a heated debate, with opposition leaders accusing them of undermining the federal structure—a claim dismissed by the government.

Following calls for a division of votes and the first implementation of electronic voting in the new Parliament House, the bills were introduced with 269 members in support and 198 opposing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024