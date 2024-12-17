Left Menu

Mysterious Murders in Veppadai: North Indian Youth Brutally Killed

Two young men from North India, identified as Munna and Dhubalish, were found brutally murdered at Veppadai. Their bodies were discovered on the roadside with severe head injuries. Local police are conducting thorough investigations, utilizing fingerprint analysis and sniffer dogs to gather evidence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 17-12-2024 15:06 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 14:38 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking discovery at Veppadai, authorities have found the bodies of two young men from North India, identified as Munna and Dhubalish, brutally murdered. The victims' heads were severely smashed, and their bodies were left on the roadside, drawing the attention of passing locals who alerted the police.

Fingerprints and other forensic evidence have been meticulously collected on-site, with police employing a sniffer dog to gather additional clues. These measures are hoped to accelerate the ongoing investigation into the gruesome killings.

Currently, the remains have been transported to Namakkal Government Hospital for a detailed postmortem, as law enforcement intensifies efforts to uncover the assailants and piece together the circumstances surrounding the tragic event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

