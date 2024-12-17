High-Profile Assassination: SBU Operation Targets Russian General

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has reportedly carried out a high-stakes operation in Moscow, resulting in the death of Russian Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, a senior military official accused by Kyiv of war crimes, including the use of banned chemical weapons.

While Reuters could not independently verify the claims, a source within the Ukrainian agency expressed Kyiv's justification for the operation, labeling Kirillov as an 'absolutely legitimate target'. The source emphasized that this act was a part of the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

The operation involved detonation of explosives hidden in a scooter, which went off as Kirillov and his assistant entered a building on the busy Ryazansky Prospekt in Moscow, leading to their deaths, according to the SBU source.

(With inputs from agencies.)