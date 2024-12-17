Criticism Mounts Over 'One Nation, One Election' Bills in India

The BJP-led government's proposal for 'one nation, one election' faced significant backlash, with AICC general secretary K C Venugopal condemning the initiative as a move towards 'one nation, no election.'

Labelling it impractical, Venugopal expressed skepticism about its passage in Parliament, arguing it undermines India's democratic fabric and diversity. He emphasized the unique characteristics of states like Karnataka and Kerala, arguing that the bills threaten India's federal structure.

Following a heated debate in Lok Sabha, opposition parties described the proposed Constitution amendment bills as an attack on federalism, a claim the government denied, signaling a contentious legislative battle ahead.

