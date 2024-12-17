Criticism Mounts Over 'One Nation, One Election' Bills in India
AICC general secretary K C Venugopal criticized the BJP-led government's introduction of bills in Lok Sabha aimed at achieving simultaneous elections. He termed the 'one nation, one election' approach impractical and undemocratic, suggesting it jeopardizes diverse state identities and the federal structure. Opposition parties echoed his concerns during a heated debate.
The BJP-led government's proposal for 'one nation, one election' faced significant backlash, with AICC general secretary K C Venugopal condemning the initiative as a move towards 'one nation, no election.'
Labelling it impractical, Venugopal expressed skepticism about its passage in Parliament, arguing it undermines India's democratic fabric and diversity. He emphasized the unique characteristics of states like Karnataka and Kerala, arguing that the bills threaten India's federal structure.
Following a heated debate in Lok Sabha, opposition parties described the proposed Constitution amendment bills as an attack on federalism, a claim the government denied, signaling a contentious legislative battle ahead.
