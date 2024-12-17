Left Menu

Criticism Mounts Over 'One Nation, One Election' Bills in India

AICC general secretary K C Venugopal criticized the BJP-led government's introduction of bills in Lok Sabha aimed at achieving simultaneous elections. He termed the 'one nation, one election' approach impractical and undemocratic, suggesting it jeopardizes diverse state identities and the federal structure. Opposition parties echoed his concerns during a heated debate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Belagavi | Updated: 17-12-2024 16:58 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 16:50 IST
Criticism Mounts Over 'One Nation, One Election' Bills in India
Syrian elections Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP-led government's proposal for 'one nation, one election' faced significant backlash, with AICC general secretary K C Venugopal condemning the initiative as a move towards 'one nation, no election.'

Labelling it impractical, Venugopal expressed skepticism about its passage in Parliament, arguing it undermines India's democratic fabric and diversity. He emphasized the unique characteristics of states like Karnataka and Kerala, arguing that the bills threaten India's federal structure.

Following a heated debate in Lok Sabha, opposition parties described the proposed Constitution amendment bills as an attack on federalism, a claim the government denied, signaling a contentious legislative battle ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024