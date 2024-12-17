Italy Push for Migrant Plan: A Clash at the European Court

The Italian Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, has called on the European Court of Justice (ECJ) to dismiss challenges to her government's proposal to transfer sea migrants to Albania. The move comes as Italian courts have blocked the plan, arguing it contravenes EU law.

During a speech to parliament prior to an EU summit, Meloni emphasized the necessity for clarity on the judicial measures perceived as ideologically driven. She cautioned that if the ECJ upholds these judicial measures, it could jeopardize the repatriation strategies of EU member states until new asylum rules are enacted by 2026.

The Italian plan targets adult, non-vulnerable men from nations deemed "safe," facilitating their detention in Albania and expedited repatriation following rejected asylum requests. Despite halting migrant transfers to Albania amid judicial pushbacks, Meloni expressed confidence in the plan's future success.

(With inputs from agencies.)