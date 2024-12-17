Saudi Arabia's Internet Forum Sparks Controversy Amidst Human Rights Outcry

The United Nations' Internet Governance Forum (IGF) kicked off in Riyadh this month, generating controversy over Saudi Arabia's human rights record. Critics accuse the kingdom of using the forum to 'wash' its reputation, given its history of repressing free speech and imprisoning online critics.

Activists highlight recent incarcerations, including a Saudi woman sentenced to 11 years for her social media activities. Rights groups argue that hosting the IGF in Riyadh normalizes the country's digital repression tactics.

The forum's discussions on digital inclusion and human rights were criticized for being held in a nation where dissent is routinely silenced. Amnesty International has called for the release of individuals detained for exercising free expression.

