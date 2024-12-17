Left Menu

Saudi Arabia's Internet Forum Sparks Controversy Amidst Human Rights Outcry

The UN Internet Governance Forum hosted by Saudi Arabia faces severe criticism for overlooking the kingdom's ongoing suppression of free speech and imprisonment of activists. Critics contend that holding the summit in Riyadh normalizes digital repression, drawing attention to recent imprisonments of social media voices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2024 18:33 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 18:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United Nations' Internet Governance Forum (IGF) kicked off in Riyadh this month, generating controversy over Saudi Arabia's human rights record. Critics accuse the kingdom of using the forum to 'wash' its reputation, given its history of repressing free speech and imprisoning online critics.

Activists highlight recent incarcerations, including a Saudi woman sentenced to 11 years for her social media activities. Rights groups argue that hosting the IGF in Riyadh normalizes the country's digital repression tactics.

The forum's discussions on digital inclusion and human rights were criticized for being held in a nation where dissent is routinely silenced. Amnesty International has called for the release of individuals detained for exercising free expression.

(With inputs from agencies.)

