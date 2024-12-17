Left Menu

College Students Busted in 'Digital Arrest' Cyber Fraud Case

Four college students from Indore, Madhya Pradesh, were arrested for facilitating a cyber fraud gang by allowing the use of a bank account for financial transactions. The students, charged with providing their bank details for commission, were linked to a Rs 1.60 crore scam involving 'digital arrests'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 17-12-2024 19:20 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 19:20 IST
College Students Busted in 'Digital Arrest' Cyber Fraud Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Four college students from Indore, Madhya Pradesh, found themselves in hot water after police arrested them for their alleged involvement with a cyber fraud gang. The students were accused of allowing their bank account to be used for unauthorized financial transactions in exchange for a commission, law enforcement officials reported.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) for the Crime Branch, Rajesh Kumar Tripathi, identified the students as Rohan Shakya, Ayush Rathore, Nilesh Gorele, and Abhishek Tripathi. These individuals reportedly facilitated the digital fraud, linking them to a case involving a 59-year-old woman who was duped out of Rs 1.60 crore via a 'digital arrest'.

Further investigation revealed that Rs 15 lakh were transferred into Shakya's bank account, with Rs 10 lakh subsequently withdrawn. The students were implicated in the scheme as they reportedly distributed account information down the line for further use by the fraud syndicate. The arrests bring the total number of suspects apprehended across states to seven, officials said.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024