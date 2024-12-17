College Students Busted in 'Digital Arrest' Cyber Fraud Case

Four college students from Indore, Madhya Pradesh, found themselves in hot water after police arrested them for their alleged involvement with a cyber fraud gang. The students were accused of allowing their bank account to be used for unauthorized financial transactions in exchange for a commission, law enforcement officials reported.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) for the Crime Branch, Rajesh Kumar Tripathi, identified the students as Rohan Shakya, Ayush Rathore, Nilesh Gorele, and Abhishek Tripathi. These individuals reportedly facilitated the digital fraud, linking them to a case involving a 59-year-old woman who was duped out of Rs 1.60 crore via a 'digital arrest'.

Further investigation revealed that Rs 15 lakh were transferred into Shakya's bank account, with Rs 10 lakh subsequently withdrawn. The students were implicated in the scheme as they reportedly distributed account information down the line for further use by the fraud syndicate. The arrests bring the total number of suspects apprehended across states to seven, officials said.

