Left Menu

Recruitment Controversy: Jharkhand High Court Takes Charge

The Jharkhand High Court has stayed the final results of the state's graduate recruitment exam amid allegations of malpractice and a question paper leak. The court ordered an FIR and tasked the police with investigating while calling for transparency in ongoing inquiries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 17-12-2024 20:00 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 20:00 IST
Recruitment Controversy: Jharkhand High Court Takes Charge
  • Country:
  • India

The Jharkhand High Court has intervened in the state's recruitment examination process by staying the announcement of final results. The move comes following allegations of malpractice and a question paper leak associated with the recruitment conducted by the state staff selection commission in September.

A division bench led by Chief Justice MS Ramchandra Rao and Justice Deepak Roshan issued orders for the government to ensure a police investigation on receiving paper leak complaints from candidates. An FIR lodged by Rajesh Prasad went unaddressed, prompting petitioner Prakash Kumar to seek judicial intervention.

The court action interrupts the ongoing document verification of 2,231 candidates, which began on Monday. In response, candidate protests erupted, leading to a police lathi-charge to disperse the crowd. Political factions like the Jharkhand BJP have claimed the court's decision as a victory for the candidates, demanding a deeper CBI investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024