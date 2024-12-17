Recruitment Controversy: Jharkhand High Court Takes Charge
The Jharkhand High Court has stayed the final results of the state's graduate recruitment exam amid allegations of malpractice and a question paper leak. The court ordered an FIR and tasked the police with investigating while calling for transparency in ongoing inquiries.
The Jharkhand High Court has intervened in the state's recruitment examination process by staying the announcement of final results. The move comes following allegations of malpractice and a question paper leak associated with the recruitment conducted by the state staff selection commission in September.
A division bench led by Chief Justice MS Ramchandra Rao and Justice Deepak Roshan issued orders for the government to ensure a police investigation on receiving paper leak complaints from candidates. An FIR lodged by Rajesh Prasad went unaddressed, prompting petitioner Prakash Kumar to seek judicial intervention.
The court action interrupts the ongoing document verification of 2,231 candidates, which began on Monday. In response, candidate protests erupted, leading to a police lathi-charge to disperse the crowd. Political factions like the Jharkhand BJP have claimed the court's decision as a victory for the candidates, demanding a deeper CBI investigation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
