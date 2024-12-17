UK Approves Bharti Global's BT Stake Acquisition Amid Security Concerns

The British government has given the green light for Bharti Global's acquisition of a 24.5% share in British Telecom (BT), ending a comprehensive assessment of national security risks associated with the deal.

After a detailed scrutiny, the UK Cabinet Office confirmed that the acquisition is aligned with national security interests. This decision mandates BT to establish a National Security Committee to oversee strategic operations within the company, highlighting commitments to safeguard UK's cyber security and national interests.

The investment by Bharti Global, led by Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal, marks a pivotal step in fortifying telecom links between India and the UK, expected to fuel advancements in AI, 5G R&D, and other technological synergies between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)