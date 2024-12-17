Potential Ceasefire and Hostage Deal in Gaza Hinges on Israeli Conditions
Hamas announced the possibility of a ceasefire and hostages deal in Gaza if Israel halts imposing new conditions. The statement follows meetings indicating a potential agreement could be finalized soon, as reported by sources familiar with the negotiations.
- Country:
- Egypt
In a significant development, Hamas has stated that a ceasefire and hostages agreement in Gaza could be on the horizon, provided Israel refrains from introducing new conditions. This announcement was made on Tuesday, raising hopes for an end to hostilities.
The statement from Hamas comes amid ongoing negotiations, as sources informed about the talks indicated to Reuters that an agreement might be reached in the upcoming days. These discussions have been closely monitored, with many eager to see a resolution.
This potential deal represents a crucial breakthrough, as both sides have been engaged in protracted hostilities. The international community watches closely, hoping for a cessation of violence and a move towards stability in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Hamas
- ceasefire
- Gaza
- Israel
- hostages
- deal
- negotiations
- conditions
- Middle East
- Reuters
ALSO READ
Stranded in Kuwait: Gulf Air's 20-Hour Passenger Ordeal
Kostin's Vision: A Long-Lasting Peace Deal for Ukraine?
We are ready to deal with any possible threat from neighbouring countries: Navy chief on Pakistan's efforts to increase maritime power.
Kurdish YPG Forces Withdraw from Aleppo Under New Deal
Stranded in Kuwait: Indian Passengers' 20-Hour Ordeal