Supreme Court Grants Bail Amidst Legal Debate Over Unlawful Activities Charges

The Supreme Court has granted bail to Athar Parwez, accused of being a Popular Front of India member, citing prolonged detention without trial as unjust.

Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih observed that evidence was insufficient under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. The court emphasized that further detention could violate Article 21 of the Constitution.

Parwez, arrested in July 2022 for allegedly planning disturbances during PM Modi's proposed Patna visit, awaits trial amidst charges against 40 individuals, with the prosecution citing 354 witnesses.

