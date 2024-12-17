Uttarakhand Boosts Resilience with Rs 1,480 Crore Disaster Management Fund

The Central Government has approved a significant allocation of Rs 1,480 crore to Uttarakhand, aiming to fortify the state's disaster management capabilities, officials announced on Tuesday.

This funding, part of the World Bank-supported Uttarakhand Disaster Preparedness and Resilience Project, is targeted at expediting the state's response to calamities. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed appreciation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the government's commitment to enhancing disaster readiness in the disaster-prone region.

The project encompasses the construction of 45 bridges, road safety enhancements, 10 disaster shelters, 19 fire stations, and training centers for the State Disaster Response Force. It also includes initiatives for forest fire control, ensuring a comprehensive approach to disaster management in Uttarakhand.

