Court Takes Action: New Accused in COVID Scam Facing Charges
Four new accused have been implicated in the COVID treatment centres scam, involving businessman Sujit Patkar. The accused, including Sunil Kadam and Sonu Bajaj, are alleged to have engaged in money laundering through the manipulation of funds. A court has issued summons for their appearance in December.
- Country:
- India
A special court has acknowledged a supplementary chargesheet concerning four additional accused in the COVID treatment centres scam. It highlights their involvement in 'generating, layering, and parking of the proceeds of crime.'
Businessman Sujit Patkar, associated with Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut, is a primary accused and remains in custody. The Enforcement Directorate, overseeing the probe, recently presented the chargesheet against Sunil Kadam, Sonu Bajaj, Sanjay Parab, and Ravikant Singh.
On Monday, judge A C Daga took note of the charges and issued summons for them to appear in court on December 31. The court outlined Kadam's key role in defrauding a tender and laundering Rs 32.44 crore with the help of his partners, securing personal gains.
(With inputs from agencies.)
