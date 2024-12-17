Contentious Farewell: The Controversial Funeral of Coimbatore Bomb Blasts Mastermind
S A Basha, involved in the 1998 Coimbatore bomb blasts, was buried amidst heavy security. The funeral, attended by many including activists, sparked tensions as BJP leaders criticized the large gathering. Basha, founder of Al-Umma, passed away at 84, raising communal concerns in Coimbatore.
S A Basha, the orchestrator behind the 1998 Coimbatore serial bomb blasts, was laid to rest under tight security on Tuesday evening. The funeral gathering proceeded from his residence in South Ukkadam to the Hyder Ali Tippu Sultan Sunnath Jamaath Masjid for final rites.
Heavy police presence, comprising around 1,500 personnel including Rapid Action Force members, was deployed to ensure peace during the procession, which included supporters and activists. Basha, aged 84, died from age-related illnesses post a 35-year prison term.
Political tensions flared as BJP leaders condemned the portrayal of Basha as a martyr, fearing it could ignite communal unrest. They urged that only family members should have participated in the procession to maintain peace in Coimbatore.
(With inputs from agencies.)
