Indian Constitution: A Living, Breathing Document Amidst Political Tensions

Derek O'Brien, a member of the TMC, addressed the Rajya Sabha, emphasizing that India's Constitution is not merely a library book but a lively, street-level document. His remarks came amidst the introduction of the 'one nation, one election' bill in the Lok Sabha, sparking a heated debate.

O'Brien, referencing different contentious issues like farm bills and women's representation, criticized the government for not supporting federalism or allowing meaningful opposition dialogue. He noted that women's representation in the Lok Sabha has declined, and accused the central government of emulating West Bengal's health schemes.

Additionally, concerns regarding discrimination against minorities and the slow improvement in weaker sections' representation were highlighted by other members. There were allegations against the BJP-led Centre for manipulating opposition-led states by buying and poaching MLAs and misusing the governor's role.

