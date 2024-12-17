Historic Introduction of E-Voting in Indian Parliament

In a historic move, the Lok Sabha introduced electronic voting for the first time on Tuesday during the discussion of the 129 Constitution (Amendment) Bill 2024, which proposes simultaneous polls, according to sources.

As proceedings commenced in the new Parliament House, 461 members participated in the vote, with 369 successfully using the electronic system. However, 92 MPs faced issues, necessitating the use of paper 'correction slips'.

The voting concluded with 263 members supporting the bill's introduction and 198 opposing it. While this marked a technological milestone, the adaptation challenges highlighted the learning curve for MPs.

