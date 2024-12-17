Dance Teacher Arrested in Pune for Molestation Allegations
A 39-year-old male dance teacher at a private school in Pune has been arrested for allegedly molesting an 11-year-old student. The incident led to the involvement of the school counsellor and the police, resulting in charges under the POCSO Act. Another student has also reported similar misconduct.
- Country:
- India
Police in Pune have arrested a male dance teacher from a private English medium school following allegations of molesting an 11-year-old student, officials reported on Tuesday.
The accused, 39, is facing charges under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. The incident reportedly occurred on Monday when the teacher allegedly touched the male student inappropriately.
The student promptly informed the school counsellor, who then notified the principal. The boy's parents were subsequently contacted, leading to police involvement. Another 10-year-old student has also accused the teacher of similar misconduct, prompting plans for a separate case.
