Dance Teacher Arrested in Pune for Molestation Allegations

Police in Pune have arrested a male dance teacher from a private English medium school following allegations of molesting an 11-year-old student, officials reported on Tuesday.

The accused, 39, is facing charges under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. The incident reportedly occurred on Monday when the teacher allegedly touched the male student inappropriately.

The student promptly informed the school counsellor, who then notified the principal. The boy's parents were subsequently contacted, leading to police involvement. Another 10-year-old student has also accused the teacher of similar misconduct, prompting plans for a separate case.

(With inputs from agencies.)