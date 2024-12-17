Dharna Drama: Pallavi Patel's Fight for Fair Probe in UP Assembly
Pallavi Patel of Apna Dal (K) sat on a dharna demanding a probe into alleged irregularities in UP's technical education department. Despite promises, she couldn't present the issue in the assembly. Concerns revolve around promotions bypassing recruitment, potentially affecting reservations. Her sister's husband, Ashish Patel, the minister involved, refutes claims.
In a turbulent series of events unfolding at the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, Apna Dal (Kamerawadi) leader Pallavi Patel staged a dramatic dharna, protesting alleged irregularities in the state's technical education department.
Denied the opportunity to address the assembly despite assurances from Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna, Patel voiced her grievances with fervor, criticizing the assembly's leadership for its biased stance.
The crux of the allegations hinges on purported irregularities in faculty promotions, which Patel claims sidestepped reservation norms, disadvantaging backward and Dalit communities. Her calls for a judicial probe continue to resonate amid political tensions and denials from involved officials.
