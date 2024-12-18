Iran Pauses Controversial Hijab Law Implementation Amidst Social Tensions

Iran has decided to temporarily halt the process of implementing a new law that would enforce stricter requirements on women's headscarves, a move that might have reignited nationwide protests similar to those following Mahsa Amini's death in 2022.

The law, passed by Iran's parliament in September 2023, proposed harsher penalties for women defying hijab regulations and for businesses serving them. It was stalled before reaching the government, with a vice president citing its current impracticality. Reform-minded President Masoud Pezeshkian opposed the law due to its severe implications as he worked to renew nuclear negotiations with the West.

Should the bill have reached the government, Pezeshkian faced a dilemma with limited powers to veto it. The suspension of this legislation reflects tensions among Iran's executive, legislative, and judiciary branches as they navigate public dissent and international diplomacy.

