Play School Director Arrested: Spy Camera Scandal Unveiled

A shocking revelation surfaced in Thana Phase-3, where a play school director was arrested for installing a spy camera in the school's washroom. The device was discovered by a vigilant teacher who noticed something amiss in the bulb holder.

Despite informing the director, Navnish Sahay, he allegedly took no action, raising further suspicion. A security guard reported that Sahay was indeed behind the camera's installation.

Police investigations confirmed that Sahay had purchased the camera online, leading to his arrest and a consequent legal case against him. This is reportedly not the first incident of such misconduct in the school.

(With inputs from agencies.)