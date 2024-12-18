Left Menu

Play School Director Arrested: Spy Camera Scandal Unveiled

A play school director in Thana Phase-3 is arrested after a spy camera is uncovered in the school’s washroom. A teacher discovered the device and reported it, but the director failed to address the issue. Investigation revealed he had bought the camera online.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 18-12-2024 00:39 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 00:39 IST
Play School Director Arrested: Spy Camera Scandal Unveiled
  • Country:
  • India

A shocking revelation surfaced in Thana Phase-3, where a play school director was arrested for installing a spy camera in the school's washroom. The device was discovered by a vigilant teacher who noticed something amiss in the bulb holder.

Despite informing the director, Navnish Sahay, he allegedly took no action, raising further suspicion. A security guard reported that Sahay was indeed behind the camera's installation.

Police investigations confirmed that Sahay had purchased the camera online, leading to his arrest and a consequent legal case against him. This is reportedly not the first incident of such misconduct in the school.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

 Global
2
Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

 Global
3
Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

 Global
4
Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024