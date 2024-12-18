Play School Director Arrested: Spy Camera Scandal Unveiled
A play school director in Thana Phase-3 is arrested after a spy camera is uncovered in the school’s washroom. A teacher discovered the device and reported it, but the director failed to address the issue. Investigation revealed he had bought the camera online.
- Country:
- India
A shocking revelation surfaced in Thana Phase-3, where a play school director was arrested for installing a spy camera in the school's washroom. The device was discovered by a vigilant teacher who noticed something amiss in the bulb holder.
Despite informing the director, Navnish Sahay, he allegedly took no action, raising further suspicion. A security guard reported that Sahay was indeed behind the camera's installation.
Police investigations confirmed that Sahay had purchased the camera online, leading to his arrest and a consequent legal case against him. This is reportedly not the first incident of such misconduct in the school.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Bihar Police Arrests Alleged Threatener in Pappu Yadav Case
Delhi Police Arrests Naresh Balyan Post-Court Bail in High-Profile Case
Delhi Police arrests AAP MLA Naresh Balyan in MCOCA case.
US Telecom Security Breach: Chinese Hackers Under Scrutiny
Punjab Police arrest 10 members of Pak-backed terror model; prevents possible grenade attacks